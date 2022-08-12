Scotiabank Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$215.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$220.33.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BYD traded down C$0.40 on Thursday, hitting C$188.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,172. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.