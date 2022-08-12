Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. Seer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Seer Stock Performance
Shares of SEER opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Seer has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $45.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seer news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SEER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday.
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
