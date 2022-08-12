Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Seer Stock Performance

SEER stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 4,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,642. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.02. Seer has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $45.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seer will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Seer by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

