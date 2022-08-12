SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a growth of 26,543.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SEGXF. Cheuvreux lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($14.98) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $13.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.