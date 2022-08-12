Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells $412,075.79 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,234. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $234.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sensus Healthcare

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

