Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells $504,219.21 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SRTS opened at $14.09 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $234.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $6,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

