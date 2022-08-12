Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells $504,219.21 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of SRTS opened at $14.09 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $234.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Featured Stories
