Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $173,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $395.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.90.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

