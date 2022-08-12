Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $195,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $210.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.70. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

