Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $315.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.80.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

