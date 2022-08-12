Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PEG opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

