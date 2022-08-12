Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $648,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.33 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

