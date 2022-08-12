Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $96,601,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

