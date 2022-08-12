Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $347,784,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 730,172 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 630,884 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

