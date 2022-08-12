Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after buying an additional 317,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after buying an additional 308,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $40,250,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.89.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

