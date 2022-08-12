Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AWK opened at $155.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.12.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

