Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $187,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $332.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.