Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 859.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 398,432 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

