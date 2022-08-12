Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) traded up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.25. 20,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,260,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $613.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 62.45%.
About Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
