Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) traded up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.25. 20,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,260,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $613.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 62.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seritage Growth Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 458.3% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.