Serum Price Tops $1.05 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Serum has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $275.63 million and $85.18 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004141 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00037489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

