Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

