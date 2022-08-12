Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.39.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.60. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $13,249,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $8,850,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2,427.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

