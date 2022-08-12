Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
FOUR stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments
In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
