Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Trading Up 4.4%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Shimizu Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

