Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 77,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.