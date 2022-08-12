Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $46.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Veritas Investment Research cut Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. 633,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,081,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

About Shopify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.