Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

SENX stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £12.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serinus Energy

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

