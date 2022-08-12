Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £115 ($138.96) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.98) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £106.96 ($129.24).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £105.62 ($127.62) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52-week high of £112.90 ($136.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is £100.22. The firm has a market cap of £163.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

