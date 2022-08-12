Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declines By 95.5%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,695. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

