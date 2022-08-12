Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Drops By 60.0%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AGNPF opened at $3.40 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.