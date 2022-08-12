Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Drops By 60.0%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGNPF opened at $3.40 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

