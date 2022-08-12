Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Increases By 46.2%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $14.72 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1,645.5% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 212,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $853,000.

