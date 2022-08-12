Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 61.5%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APRE opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

