Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Drops By 41.4%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.57.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $74,120 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArrowMark Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

