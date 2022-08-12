Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Rises By 85.7%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Auddia Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of Auddia stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.37. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

