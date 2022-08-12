Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Expands By 45.1%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.6 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
BMDPF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
