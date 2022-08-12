Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Expands By 45.1%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.6 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

BMDPF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

