Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Grows By 46.7%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biomerica by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Stock Down 2.2 %

Biomerica stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.35. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading

