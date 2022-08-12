Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR) Decreases By 44.7%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of bleuacacia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in bleuacacia stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Rating) by 1,653.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,231 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in bleuacacia were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLEUR remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,962. bleuacacia has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on its search on a premium branded consumer retail business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.