Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Rises By 348.0%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 348.0% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.67.
About CanAlaska Uranium
