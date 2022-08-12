Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Rises By 348.0%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 348.0% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

(Get Rating)

Read More

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.