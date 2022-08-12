Short Interest in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Rises By 242.2%

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 242.2% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Celyad Oncology Trading Up 1.5 %
CYAD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
