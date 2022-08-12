Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Decreases By 75.9%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the July 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
CETX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 471,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
