Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Grows By 272.2%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 1.1 %

CICOY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 1,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

COSCO SHIPPING Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

