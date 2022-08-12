Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Expands By 38.1%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,157. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

