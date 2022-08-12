Short Interest in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rises By 35.7%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,893. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

