Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Decreases By 98.7%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the July 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,227,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 731,977 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,555,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 9,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,799. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

