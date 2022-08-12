Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Rises By 73.6%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Performance

Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,998. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

