Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Rises By 73.6%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,998. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Forwardly
