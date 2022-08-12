Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rises By 44.4%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

FS Bancorp stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. Analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $54,883.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,380 shares of company stock valued at $245,862. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

