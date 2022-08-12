Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Grows By 440.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Galaxy Gaming Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.49.
About Galaxy Gaming
