Short Interest in GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Expands By 50.0%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GB Group Stock Performance

GBGPF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. GB Group has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on GB Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

