Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Declines By 97.2%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %

GBT Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 10,350,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,996. GBT Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.73.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

