Short Interest in Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Drops By 95.1%

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the July 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Greene Concepts stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 82,437,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,430. Greene Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Greene Concepts

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

