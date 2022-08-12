Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Drops By 99.9%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMLSF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 8,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.